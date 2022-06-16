MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a young man accused of sexual battery in Miami Gardens, as they seek the public’s help in their search for the assailant.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the assault happened in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 183rd Street on June 9, at around 10:30 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman said she was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by a man who put a sharp object to her back.

Police believe he was holding a knife.

The man then told her to go into a nearby parking lot and threatened to kill her if she did not perform several sexual acts.

He fled the scene after the attack.

Area residents said knowing this man remains on the loose is unsettling.

“Yeah, it is. I have a daughter; she’s 2 months old, so it really takes a toll,” said area resident Aqili Brim, “and I really just literally moved to Florida from North Carolina, so it’s really tough. It’s hard.”

Investigators said the suspect is a Black male between the ages of 18 to 25, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, is clean-shaven and has a slim build and short unkempt hair.

He was last seen wearing a black “RIP” shirt, dark jeans, red dress shoes, carried a black book bag and armed with a sharp weapon, probably a knife.

“I just want him to be found. I don’t like all of this going on,” said Brim.

If you recognize the subject or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

