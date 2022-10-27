MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released pictures of dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

According to investigators, the parts were stolen from cars parked in North Bay Village and recovered from a car that three robbery suspects used in a police chase on Tuesday.

As the driver was was trying to escape, the 79th Street Causeway west bridge went up, so he made a U-turn and started heading the wrong way in traffic.

Police officers caught up with the suspected crooks and placed them under arrest.

