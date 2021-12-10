NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a driver in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police on Friday released a wanted poster for 25-year-old Ricky Francois.

Investigators said the suspect was speeding down Northwest 119th Street when he rear-ended a car near 22nd Avenue, April 19.

One person was killed and six others were taken to the hospital. The surviving victims have all recovered.

If you have any information on Francois’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.