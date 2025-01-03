NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the photos of the car that was involved in a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed a man’s life in November.

The car is a blue 2014 Honda CR-v with a smashed front.

Police said the driver of the car took off without helping the victim, Dilio Mena.

The father of two was left to die on Northwest 27th Avenue and 132nd Street.

