MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police released pictures of an office inside Miami City Hall after it was ransacked over the weekend.

Desk drawers were opened and photos were turned face down.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes said it was his office that was found in disarray.

Police are looking for the person responsible.

