Police release photo of man killed in North Miami hit-and-run

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit and run led to heartbreak in North Miami.

Police released a photo of one of the victims, 23-year-old Christopher Lopez, who later died at the hospital.

The crash happened last Monday near Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a speeding red Charger as it crashed into the back of a minivan.

Police still need help finding the driver behind the wheel of that charger who caused the deadly crash.

Authorities said six others were also injured but remain in stable condition.

If you have any information about the driver behind the wheel of the red Charger, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

