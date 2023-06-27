NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As an investigation into Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues, new details on what took place during his alleged assault at a South Florida marina were released by police.

Hill is accused of getting into an argument and slapping a marina worker on June 18 at the Kelley Fishing Fleet, located at 10800 Collins Ave.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police released an offense incident report, which stated that witnesses said Hill and his group were fishing from a boat at the marina that did not belong to them and that they did not have permission to be on the boat.

According to the report, when they were told to to get off the boat, Hill allegedly said, “I can buy you, and the boat.”

An argument then broke out, and a witness told police that Hill hit a marina worker with “an open hand strike.”

The report states that after the alleged assault, Hill tried to give the victim $200, but did not take the money.

Police reviewed surveillance video at the marina and said it backed up the allegations made against Hill.

The case has since been handed to the State Attorney’s Office.

Hill has not responded to the allegations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.