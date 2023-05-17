MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said the man seen on video walking on the sidewalk is a suspected car thief.

He’s accused of taking off with a woman’s gray Hyundai Santa Fe SUV back on April 15th while her 3-year-old son and daughter,7, were inside.

This happened at 217 NW 15 Street after the owner left the vehicle running with the kids inside because her son had fallen asleep inside.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man wearing a red shirt, dark jeans and a cap.

The daughter was dropped off not too long after the crime in the area of Northwest 6 Avenue and 58th Street. She was uninjured and safely recovered.

A “Be On The Look Out” (BOLO) was transmitted for the son county-wide and a grid search was conducted. Hours later police would receive a call regarding an unattended motor vehicle with a child inside.

The boy was found unharmed and both children were reunited with their mother.

The investigation is still open and ongoing.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest you are asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

