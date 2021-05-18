Police release new surveillance video of 2 men accused of drugging, raping woman later found dead at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have released new surveillance video of two men accused of drugging and raping a woman who was later found dead at a Miami Beach hotel.

The woman was a tourist from Pennsylvania and was found dead in a hotel room at the Albion Hotel back in March.

Surveillance video from the hotel lobby, at around 1 a.m. on March 18, shows the two men following the victim, who was hidden from view, as they walked through the lobby.

The men were then seen walking out of the hotel without 24-year-old Christine Engelhardt, who would be found dead in her room later that day.

Investigators said Engelhardt had been drugged and raped.

Police arrested 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor.

Investigators didn’t release the whole video from the hotel lobby, but they said it was clear that Engelhardt was drugged and was in no position to give the men permission to come up to her room.

“She was actually staggering a little bit,” said Miami Beach Police detective Luis Alsina, “and at one point, defendant Taylor held her behind her, around her neck to basically keep her stable. We believe she was either intoxicated or drugged.”

“The victim couldn’t even pick up the phone to call the police or 911 after they did whatever they did to her,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

Collier and Taylor are both from North Carolina, but they are still in Florida behind bars with no bond.

