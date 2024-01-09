MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In the aftermath of Sunday night’s Dolphins’ game, a fatal shooting rocked Miami Gardens, with new details emerging about the incident.

Miami Gardens Police reported that the vehicle linked to the shooting has been located in West Palm Beach. The car reportedly fled the scene after someone inside opened fire on a group of people who were heading to their cars.

The deadly altercation unfolded near Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of 199th Street, near the Hard Rock Stadium following Sunday night’s Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills football game.

The incident claimed the life of a man, later identified by police as Dylan Isaacs. The 30-year-old victim was a Bills fan. His family is trying to raise money to lay him to rest and to cover funeral costs.

Isaacs’ family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help them out.

Miami-Dade Crimestoppers urges anyone with information to come forward and assist in the case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

