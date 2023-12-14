MIAMI (WSVN) - Alexander Travieso, 48, is now behind bars, accused of a double shooting in the city of Miami.

The victims, identified as 50-year-old Irisbel Cartalla and her daughter, 22-year-old Isbelsy Olivera, were allegedly targeted by Travieso, who, according to police, was the daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning at an apartment complex along Eighth Street and Northwest 47th Avenue; both women were found dead in their apartment complex.

Authorities said that Travieso turned himself into the police later that day.

As the investigation continues, Travieso faces two counts of first degree murder.

