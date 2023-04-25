NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video hoping to jog someone’s memory on a hit and run that occurred in January.

The driver is still out there after a man struck in the street.

The video shows the victim walking down a street as a car approached him from behind, hitting him.

The driver did not stop and the victim remains in the hospital.

It happened on January 27, along Northwest 75th Street and 31st Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

If you have any information, call police.

