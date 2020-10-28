Police release footage of U-Haul truck burglary outside of Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released footage showing a critical clue in a burglary from September.

Cameras captured a crook in a hoodie as he walked up to a U-Haul truck parked at a business along Northwest Sixth Court and 60th Street in Miami.

He’s seen for about 10 minutes rummaging through the vehicle.

Officials said he stole three batteries worth about $2,000.

The burglary occurred on Sept. 2.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Miami Police.

