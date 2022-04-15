EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help to catch the person responsible for a shooting that left a woman dead in El Portal.

Miami-Dade Police detectives released grainy surveillance video of a man leaving an apartment complex in a white van after the incident.

Investigators said 36-year-old Dominique Lemons was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The incident happened along the 500 block of Northeast 83rd Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard, March 14.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

