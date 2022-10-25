MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver captured a group of bikers riding southbound along Interstate 95 in Miami, Sunday night, moments after 22-year-old Oscar Garcia was shot and killed while riding his bike on the interstate, just south of the 79th Street exit.

“Male, gunshot, patient not alert, southbound I-95 to 69th Street,” said a dispatcher.

On Tuesday, Miami Police released cell phone video in hopes someone can identify the person on that distinct bike, an orange and white KTM dirt bike, who they said may be involved.

“Homicide detectives are looking into whether or not this is going to be a targeted shooting, if it’s road rage related or if the parties knew of each other,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Meanwhile, a memorial grows outside Garcia’s home for the young father who was gunned down, Sunday night.

“We want the community to just be very mindful,” Delva said. “If they heard anything or seen anything that they believe may help detectives in this case, they’re urged to come forward and ultimately help us because we can’t do this alone.”

Garcia’s family this afternoon is asking for privacy as they grieve.

If you have any information on this shooting, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.