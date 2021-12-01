NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a call for help from a carjacking victim, which ended in a violent crash, a suspect dead and a second suspect on the run.

Dispatcher: “911, what’s the address of your emergency.”

Caller: “I am on the Mobil gas station. I just got robbed at gunpoint.”

A call for help from a man who had just stared down the barrel of a gun.

Police said a man caught on video in a convenience store was part of the dangerous duo responsible.

Caller: “Scared out of my life just for a minute. I got robbed at gunpoint. They took my car. They took my money. They took my keys.”

Surveillance video captured the man on the night of Nov.14. It happened just before an armed robbery and carjacking outside of a convenience story in the 3400 block of Sheridan street in Hollywood.

Dispatcher: “What direction were they headed?”

Caller: “They were heading west on Sheridan.”

Their run in a stolen Alfa Romeo would end in Northwest Miami-Dade, at Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street.

A witness with a camera captured the aftermath.

Police arrested 16-year-old Christopher Walls, but the teen died in custody. His death remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The other person in the car that night took off running, and that’s who police are looking for now.

Investigators said he and Walls initially arrived at the scene of the crime in a stolen silver 2018 Toyota.

This man caught on camera is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on who this man is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.