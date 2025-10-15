MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities recovered more than $1 million in stolen merchandise in a big bust at a Miami Gardens home.

Police arrested 41-year-old Ranuiel Quintero at his home on Northwest 44th Avenue, where they recovered about 600 cellphones, clothing, vapes, lighters and several other items.

Officials say the items recovered were the result of an investigation into an organized crime ring that broke into businesses in South Florida and New Jersey.

Quintero is charged with dealing in stolen property and grand theft.

Detectives say there could be more arrests.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.