MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have found two firearms that were used in a shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that sent two young people to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victims — a 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old woman — drove themselves to the hospital after they came under fire near the 10500 block of Southwest 176th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said two groups got into an argument and that’s when shots rang out.

Police said the 17-year-old who was injured opened fire. As of Wednesday evening, he remains in critical condition.

