CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ramped up their presence outside of a home in Coral Gables for a second consecutive night, and 7News sources said this involves a man who threatened family members of a Coral Gables Police officer.

7News cameras capture a heavy police presence near the home of William Hartnett, located along the 1200 block of Campo Sano Avenue, at around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers have shut down down the block and were even seen turning away a couple who wanted to get to their home.

Hours earlier, officers were seen walking around front yards and backyards and heading toward a nearby golf course. Marked and unmarked police vehicles were seen parked near Hartnett’s residence.

Just before 10 p.m., at least half a dozen plainclothes officers were seen at the residence. They said they are in the process of making arrangements to make something happen, but did not specify further.

Officers initially responded to Hartnett’s home on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, Hartnett, 43, is the one who has been harassing the officer’s family.

“When somebody talks like that, you have to get them off the street,” said Ed Angelo, Hartnett’s neighbor.

Sources told 7News the officers surrounded the house in an effort to arrest Hartnett.

No one has been seen going in or out of the residence since.

Wednesday afternoon, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak was spotted during the stakeout.

Hours later, no one answered when a 7News crew knocked on Hartnett’s front door.

Hartnett is no stranger to the press. He was arrested last year for making threats against Eric Nelson, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis Police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

Investigators said Hartnett made the threats over the phone, calling Minnesota from South Florida.

That case was closed in December of last year, when Hartnett was sentenced to four years probation, which he is still actively serving.

Hartnett admitted in federal court last year that he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense team, and threatened to kill Nelson.

Angelo told 7News he has been concerned about his neighbor’s behavior for a while.

“Can’t go around doing these things,” he said. “That’s why I say they need to put him somewhere to get him some type of help, get him off the street.”

