SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens.

Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people.

Those injured were taken to the hospital and are still recovering.

The reward for help in finding the person or people responsible is now up to $15,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

