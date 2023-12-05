MIAMI (WSVN) - A police pursuit of a stolen van that began on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Miami Gardens ended with the arrest of a subject.

7Skyforce followed above the van as the driver swerved through traffic.

According to officials with FHP, troopers initially attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen Ford cargo van on I-95 in the area of Northwest 69th Street. The vehicle failed to stop and fled.

The van, speeding in and out of traffic, forced authorities to conduct multiple PIT maneuvers, all of which were unsuccessful.

At one point, the driver struck a trooper’s cruiser before continuing on his escape.

The subject abandoned the van on the on-ramp to SR 112 West and began running the ramp on foot.

Ultimately, the subject was seen with his hands raised and surrendered to officers around 2:15 p.m. at the SR 112 West on-ramp.

The van has since been towed away and traffic on the highway has continued to flow.

