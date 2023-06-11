VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected car thief led police on a high-speed chase that came to a deadly end in Virginia Gardens.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers in Miami Springs were in pursuit of a stolen car at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

The man behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle wouldn’t stop. Instead, a witness said, he crashed into two cars in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 66th Avenue, then hit a utility pole.

The collision caused the car to burst into flames.

7News cameras captured the charred remains of the vehicle.

The investigation shut down the road for hours.

Speaking through a translator, Alonso Garcia, who was driving one of the other two cars involved in the crash, said he was on his way to work when he saw the driver of the stolen vehicle speeding.

Seconds later, Garcia said, the motorist came crashing into him.

Cameras captured Garcia’s Mitsubishi, which sustained extensive damage.

Police said the driver behind the wheel of the stolen car died on impact. His passenger was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Garcia said he didn’t see it coming and couldn’t feel anything because it happened in a matter of seconds.

The driver of the second car that was hit is also expected to be OK.

Garcia said he thanks God he survived but is still very shaken up.

Saturday night, the family of the man who died placed a cross and flowers next to where the vehicle came to rest.

Police have not identified the driver, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.