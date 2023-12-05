MIAMI (WSVN) - A police pursuit of a reported stolen van that began on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Miami Gardens ended with the arrest of a subject.

7Skyforce followed above the van as the driver swerved through traffic.

The reported stolen cargo van forced authorities to conduct multiple PIT maneuvers, all of which were unsuccessful.

The subject abandoned the van on the on-ramp to SR 112 West and began running the ramp on foot.

Ultimately, the subject could be seen with his hands raised and surrendered to officers around 2:15 p.m. at the SR 112 West on-ramp.

FHP is leading the investigation.

