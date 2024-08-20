NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash following a police pursuit.

Officials responded to Northwest 95th Street and Sixth Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the FHP patrol vehicle with damage to the front-end. A white Sedan had damaged to the back-end of it and was parked on the median of the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also captured on scene.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, one of their drug investigative vehicles spotted a wanted car and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled in the car and Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation began following it down Interstate-95 by air.

Officials said the wanted vehicle was left behind under I-95 on 79th Street and the subject bailed out.

Police said the driver of the vehicle then got into a gold pickup truck and then fled the area.

Subject is on the loose.

No arrests have been made.

Details remain limited as it is unclear if there are any injuries or how the crash occurred.

One of the victims involved in the crash, Briney Jones, said they were coming straight toward the green light when the FHP trooper cut them off and tailgated them.

The westbound lanes of 79th Street are blocked.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as officials investigate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.