NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash following a police pursuit.

Officials responded to Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the FHP patrol vehicle with damage to the front-end. A white BMW had damaged to the back-end of it and was parked on the median of the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also captured on scene.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, one of their drug investigative vehicles spotted a wanted car in connection to a felony and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled in the car and Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation began following it down Interstate-95 by air from Broward into Miami-Dade.

Officials said the wanted vehicle, a white Chevy Tahoe, was left behind under I-95 overpass on 79th Street and the subject bailed out. Police said the driver of the vehicle then got into a gold pickup truck and then fled the area.

During the pursuit, a trooper ran into the BMW.

A bag of cash was found in the Chevy left behind by the subject.

Subject is on the loose.

Minor injuries were reported.

