SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down.

This incident is believed to have started with a call about a possible shooting in Doral.

A 7News viewer captured moments after the chase ended showing many police officers on the scene.

Several vehicles were struck on the way down, but no injuries have been reported.

Police have the person who seemed to have caused this in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.