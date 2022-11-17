FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver took police on a wild chase on the Florida Turnpike after they said it started when shots were fired at an officer. The suspect was stopped miles away from where it started.

A 7News viewer captured the moments the suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect both shot at officers and attempted to run them over with his vehicle.

According to Doral Police, officers were searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting near Southwest 87th Avenue and Southwest 33rd Street, Thursday morning. Upon searching for the vehicle, they located it in a parking lot. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect tried to ram the officer in an attempt to flee.

During his attempt to flee, the suspect got on the Palmetto Expressway and headed south. At one point near SR 878, the suspect, police said, fired at the pursuing officers.

“Black male, seems to be 35 years old, he is armed, he’s armed with a pink handgun,” said an officer over Broadcastify police scanner.

“Use caution, he is shooting, he’s shot at Doral 191,” said an officer over Broadcastify police scanner.

“…he just shot at me,” said an officer over Broadcastify police scanner.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol continued to pursue the suspect until FHP was able to stop him in the area of Southwest 344th Street in Florida City.

“Any individual that tries to use deadly force on a police officer, I think law enforcement will always have a zero-tolerance approach on that, we will use every resource available to make sure that these individuals are apprehended and are held accountable,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

The suspect is expected to face several charges.

