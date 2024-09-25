CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end after, detectives said, a thief drove off in a stolen minivan in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police officers tried to stop a driver in a reported stolen van in Miami, Tuesday night.

Investigators said the thief rammed through several police vehicles and drove off, leading to a pursuit.

The police pursuit came to an end when the crook crashed near Anastasia Avenue and University Drive.

The subject was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not released information on the subject or any pending charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.