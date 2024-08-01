MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a rollover crash on State Road 826.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the entrance to the NB Turnpike and SR-826 East.

Broward Sheriff’s Office began following a stolen black GMC Denali in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange.

As the pursuit went on, the Denali veered off the roadway, crashed into construction materials, and ended in a pile of sand.

The Denali also crashed into a blue Mercedes and a box truck which rolled over on its side.

7Skyforce flew over the scene on Thursday afternoon as a black GMC Denali crashed into a pile of sand while another truck rolled over and blocked the ramp on SR826.

The driver of the truck had to be ejected from the truck by rescue crews.

The ramp to enter NB Turnpike from US 441 and SR-826 is closed off as deputies conduct their investigation.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

