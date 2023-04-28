NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended with a suspect swimming into a canal and fleeing into a South Florida backyard.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a driver accused of ramming into a trooper, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the driver exited a white pickup and fled on foot in the area of Memorial Highway near 148th Street.

The suspect was described as having a black T-shirt and dark pants.

During his escape, the suspect jumped into a nearby canal.

The suspect then fled into a backyard.

Police are now searching for the suspect with K-9 units.

