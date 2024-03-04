FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police pursuit ended in Florida City after a 17-year-old driver fled authorities.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, the pursuit reportedly began near 202nd Avenue and Southwest 344th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white van in an unknown location when the driver took off in the car.

7Skyforce was overhead as the vehicle drove on Southwest 217th Avenue in Homestead heading south. He then fled police eastbound on 202nd Avenue in a white Chevy van.

The van was seen driving on sidewalks, racing down street, and splashing through puddles.

At one point, aviation officers following the vehicle had to steer clear of the Homestead Airport as the driver passed by because of skydivers in the area.

The white van was being followed by an unmarked vehicle and driving erratically before it ended up at an empty lot near 192nd Avenue and Southwest 344th Street.

The van coming to a stop after entering the lot and crashing into a wall.

With nowhere to go, the 17-year-old subject stopped at a fence and exited the van to try to jump over from the hood but failed to do so. Police officers surrounded the culprit with their guns drawn and continued to arrest the subject.

Yalina, a witness of the ended pursuit and nearby resident, was on the other side of the fence watching it all play out.

“It happens … it happens here sometimes. But something like this? No…. It’s good that the Police grabbed him… because now we are more safe,” said Yalina.

The subject was allegedly wanted for fleeing a police officer during a traffic stop.

Miami-Dade Police said that since the driver is a juvenile, he won’t face any charges. Instead, he will be issued traffic citations.

