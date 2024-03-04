FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police pursuit ended in Florida City after a driver fled authorities.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, the pursuit reportedly began near 202nd Avenue and Southwest 344th Street.

7Skyforce was overhead as the vehicle drove on Southwest 217th Avenue in Homestead heading south. He then fled police eastbound on 202nd Avenue in a white Chevy van.

At one point, aviation officers had to steer clear of the Homestead Airport as the driver passed by because of skydivers in the area.

The white van was being followed by an unmarked vehicle and driving erratically before it ended up at an empty lot near 192nd Avenue and Southwest 344th Street.

With nowhere to go, the subject stopped at a fence and exited the van to try to jump the fence but failed to do so. Police officers surrounded the culprit with their guns drawn and continued to arrest the criminal.

The subject was allegedly wanted for fleeing a police officer during a traffic stop. Police said he will likely face traffic-related charges.

