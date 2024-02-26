NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade took a turn after a subject from Kentucky attempted to flee authorities, leading to multiple car crashes.

According to officials, the subject is wanted for murder.

The incident unfolded Monday when the subject, initially being contained by law enforcement, managed to escape. The subject crashed into a car on Northwest 103rd Street and 27th Avenue, but managed to flee the scene.

The subject continued fleeing and caused further crashed on Northwest 118th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue, where he was ultimately detained.

Miami-Dade Police apprehended the subject, who was taken into custody and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police officials are set to speak to the media about this incident.

The street on 119th and 127th has been closed in both directions as police continue to investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.