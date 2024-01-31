SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were in pursuit of multiple dirt bikes in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night after an officer was reportedly assaulted.

The incident happened in the area of Killian Parkway and Southwest 117th Avenue.

Several dirt bikes were seen speeding through traffic and the drivers ultimately got away from police.

No injures were reported.

