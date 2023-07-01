CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation after they pulled a body from a canal in Coral Gables.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area of Cocoplum Circle, near Le Jeune Road, Friday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a bicyclist called 911 after seeing a body in the water.

MDPD assisted with locating the body. It took divers at least two hours to find and remove the body from the water.

Detectives have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.