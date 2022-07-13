SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood may be connected to a street shooting that nearly cost a Florida International University student her life, police said.

Newly released surveillance video captured the moment a white Mercedes-Benz sedan slammed into a stop sign near Southwest 231st Street and 115th Avenue, June 13.

Moments after impact, at least three people are seen exiting the car and running away in different directions. One of them is seen holding what appears to be a rifle.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police said people involved in this crash could be connected to a shooting that took place moments before a short distance away.

That incident, they said, has left FIU student Ashley Rodriguez fighting for her life.

Investigators said Rodriguez, 21, was heading home from work when bullets went flying in the area of Southwest 232nd Street and 112th Avenue.

Detectives said Rodriguez was caught in the crossfire of people in two cars shooting at each other.

Police said one of the shooters was in a white Mercedes.

Detectives said one of the bullets from that shooting struck Rodriguez in the back of her head.

7News spoke with her mother, Sadia Rodriguez, last week.

“She was not home at the regular time, so we were calling her and texting her, and she didn’t answer,” she said. “We looked up her location and saw that she was here, but she wasn’t moving, so we came and found that she had been transported to the hospital.”

The shooting happened at 11 p.m., and according to the time stamp of the surveillance video, the crash happened about 10 minutes after the shooting.

Rodriguez was listed in critical condition and spent three weeks in a coma. She remains in the hospital.

Her parents said last week, their daughter has since made some small progress, and they are praying that the people involved are caught and that she is able to make a full recovery.

“She’s a good girl, hardworking, very responsible. She does not deserve this,” said Sadia.

“We are devastated, and we need some answers, and we need some closure,” said Roger Rodriguez, the victim’s father.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

