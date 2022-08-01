SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two shootings unfolding days apart in the Southwest Miami-Dade area, both involving juveniles, are leading police to wonder whether they are connected.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a shooting near Southwest 231st Lane and 113th Place, just after midnight, Sunday.

Paramedics airlifted a juvenile girl to a local trauma unit with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The shooting comes less than 48 hours after, police said, four teens between the ages of 13 and 15 were shot in the Cutler Manor Apartments in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 108th Court.

Investigators said the shooting locations are just about three minutes away from each other.

Detectives are attempting to determine whether or not the incidents are linked.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.