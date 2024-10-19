MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a prisoner who, they said, escaped while in handcuffs after he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an officer was transporting 36-year-old Theodric Collins to the hospital for a medical evaluation after he complained of chest pains, Saturday afternoon.

After he was medically cleared, at around 2:25 p.m., the MDPD officer was in the process of transporting Collins to MDPD Warrants Bureau when the handcuffed prisoner escaped to an awaiting newer model silver Maserati with the Alabama tag GBT862 that fled the scene.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police said, a License Plate Reader detected the Maserati in Jupiter.

Detectives said Collins stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a medium build. They did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Collins was arrested for various felony warrants, as they continue their search.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

