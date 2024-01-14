NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people were arrested as Miami-Dade Police continue to enforce a new safety initiative on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

According to police, MDPD officers worked with law enforcement partners when they prevented a “street takeover” near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday night.

Video shared on social media by MDPD captured a heavy police presence and multiple sports vehicles during the massive takedown, as well as participants and spectators.

Officers made 61 arrests and issued 363 citations. In addition, officials said, several vehicles participating in the takeover were stolen and have now been recovered.

Officials said the initiative was established in an effort to prevent groups from taking over South Florida streets on all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and dirt bikes on what participants call the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” ride.

