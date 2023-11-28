OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A perimeter that was established in Opa-locka for several hours after shots were fired at a supermarket was cleared. Police are now searching for the subjects who were involved in the shooting.

The incident occurred at the Chavez Distributors supermarket, located at 141 Opa-locka Blvd., Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers and SWAT as they surrounded the area.

According to officials, they believed that a subject ran from the the shopping plaza after some sort of altercation and barricaded themselves at a home nearby.

Cellphone video showed officers running with long-guns as they surrounded the home.

Opa-locka Police said that two subjects remain at large and are wondering if one of the subjects barricade themselves at the home.

A perimeter was established around the area as police attempt to coax the subject out of the home.

At around 6:30 p.m, police cleared the area after believing that the subjects were not barricaded at the home.

No injuries were reported.

Some residents at the home were told to remain outside until police sorted the situation.

The subjects remain at large.

Police said that they have attained a warrant and will go into the home.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.