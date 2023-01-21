SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.

The sporting event gave officers an opportunity to show off their athletic skills in a relaxing atmosphere.

“It’s tremendously important. The camaraderie that’s created out here and the relationships are long-lasting. It’s not just a one-day thing,” said Miami-Dade Police Maj. Thamy Gonzalez. “We extend it to everybody, and it continues on for the whole year and many years to come after that, and it’s just that brotherhood and sisterhood of the thin blue line is stronger than ever.”

The tournament was led by the Police Officer Assistance Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting officers and their families during times of hardship and personal crisis.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.