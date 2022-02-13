SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer and a woman were injured in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the officer’s cruiser was involved in a crash with an SUV and a pickup truck at the intersection of Southwest 184th Street and 147th Avenue, just after 1 p.m., Saturday.

The officer and the woman, who was a passenger in one of the other vehicles, were taken to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

