WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police sergeant who was investigating a reported theft at a Home Depot store in West Miami-Dade opened fire at the subject’s getaway vehicle as it headed toward her, authorities said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the store and crime scene tape cordoning off the parking lot, Saturday night.

According to investigators, the sergeant was flagged down by an employee who told her the subject had stolen items from the store, located near Northwest 79th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

When the sergeant attempted to get the subject’s attention, police said, the subject, who was hauling the items in the cart, fled from her and jumped into a black two-door Honda.

As the car advanced toward the sergeant, detectives said, she discharged her firearm and was able to get out of the way. She was not injured.

Police described the subject as a man who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black ripped jeans.

Police described the driver of the Honda as a woman with red poofy hair wearing a colorful vintage jacket.

It remains unclear whether or not either of them were injured.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

