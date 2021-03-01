Police officer rescues man suffering heart attack at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police rushed to the rescue of a man suffering a heart attack.

Gabriel Culberson and his girlfriend had just gotten back to their hotel Friday night when Culberson collapsed.

He fell unconscious with no pulse.

Culberson’s girlfriend began performing CPR and yelled for help.

“Some of the hotel workers came in the room, and I’ve been giving CPR, and I believe that’s when they called the police, and then that was from there when Officer Carballo and the rest of Miami Beach PD came in and took over,” said Culberson’s girlfriend.

“I remember having a snapshot of just me on the floor. It must’ve been after Officer Carballo brought me back with CPR,” Culberson said.

“I WOULDN’T BE HERE WITHOUT YOU.” That’s what the man standing next to Officer Peter Carballo said. Late Friday evening, we received a 911 call of a man in cardiac arrest. Ofc. Carballo and Brandon Campos were first to arrive. Campos cleared the area while Carballo began CPR. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/LB8l5tHXQ7 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 28, 2021

Culberson said he is thankful to his girlfriend and the officer for their life-saving actions.

They are now back home in Michigan and plan on getting married this week.

