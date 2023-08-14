MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run suspect who sent a Miami Police officer to the hospital was taken into police custody.

Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest First Court and 13th Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were damaged in the crash.

According to Miami Police, Officer Marvalyn Lee Chin, was working a detail in Overtown when she was advised of altercation that happened on Northwest Second Avenue and 12th Street.

As she got out of her vehicle to respond to the altercation, the suspect accelerated their vehicle and pinned Chin against her vehicle.

Once she was hit, the suspect fled the scene.

Chin, who has been on the police force for 19 years, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told 7News that they believe the driver who struck Chin was trying to steal a car. They also said the suspect was driving erratically and hit other cars in the area.

“She was just screaming, ‘Help, Jesus,’ calling for Jesus, screaming help,” a witness said. “I mean, it was very horrifying to watch. To see somebody get hit by a car due to stupidity.”

The entire area has been shut down as police continue their investigation.

