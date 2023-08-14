MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer was hospitalized following a crash in Miami.

Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest First Court and 13th Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A second person was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The entire area has been shut down as police continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.