MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle.

Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest First Court and 13th Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were damaged in the crash.

According to Miami Police, the officer was standing outside of her car in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 12th Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told 7News that they believe the driver who struck the officer was trying to steal a car.

Police said that the officer and the suspect had an altercation before she was hit. The driver then attempted to flee the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving erratically and hit other cars in the area.

“She was just screaming, ‘Help, Jesus,’ calling for Jesus, screaming help,” a witness said. “I mean, it was very horrifying to watch. To see somebody get hit by a car due to stupidity.”

The entire area has been shut down as police continue their investigation.

