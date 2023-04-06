HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized following a crash near the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road just before the on-ramp to SR-826.

The officer was airlifted from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

A van was also involved in the crash. No word on if anyone in the van was injured.

Drivers in the westbound lanes will be forced onto the expressway northbound as police investigate.

