MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer and another person had to be rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash with another car in Miami.

According to police, the Miami Police cruiser was travelling through an intersection when two cars going in opposite directions smashed into the squad car.

This happened near Northwest 10th Avenue and 58th Street around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, and the impact was caught by a security camera

As a result of the aftermath of the wrecked vehicles, the officer and one other person was taken to the hospital.

As to who was at fault that remains under investigation.

