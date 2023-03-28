SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A medical center was turned upside down following reports of an armed and dangerous person but police said, there is no threat.

The incident occurred at the Capital Plaza Medical Center at 10700 Southwest 88 Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

According to authorities, they received at least one phone call indicating that there was somebody armed with a gun on the premises after someone on the property noticed them on a security camera just before noon.

The incident was captured by 7SkyForce from above where police could be seen around the building.

Police immediately responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m. and began clearing every level of the building. The evacuation process began on the fourth floor, and all evacuees were escorted across the street to a nearby gas station where a command post was set up.

During the search, police detained one man for questioning who matched the description of the person with the gun that was described to them. However, at 12:30 p.m., police determined the incident was “unfounded”.

The evacuees have since been cleared to return back into the building.

